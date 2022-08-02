Youth Health Care’s Role in Breastfeeding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Youth Health Care (YHC) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), plays a very important role where youth health is concerned.



This week YHC is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7). Exclusive breastfeeding for six months has many benefits for the infant and mother and YHC is currently sharing this information with the Sint Maarten community.



Section YHC fully understands that mothers need support to get started and sustain breastfeeding. YHC nurses give guidance during consultation in person at the Baby Wellness Clinic or via telephone. With this ...



...



