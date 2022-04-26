Zero to Hero Round up their 8th Training | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The latest Zero to Hero program nearly comes to an end, as 12 local participants finish their STCW 2010 and their Superyacht Crew/RIB/Small Power Boat/VHF Courses with training held at the Maritime School of the West Indies in Cole Bay.

This initiative, organized by Kidz at Sea Foundation, is one of 11 local projects in round 3 of the NRPB's R4CR grant program which was established to support community projects through the Trust Fund. The Kidz at Sea Foundation's Zero to Hero program specifically focuses on getting young adults prepared for jobs within the maritime industry, which can occur



...



