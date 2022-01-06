Zero tolerance COVID-19 protocols inspection to resume on Monday January 10th 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister Ottley hereby announces that as of January 10th, 2022 there will be an increase in inspections for compliance with COVID-19 protocols within the business sector.

Inspections will be carried out on both daytime and night-time businesses, to ensure that the established guidelines are being followed.

With the increase in the number of positive cases of the Omicron variant, it is imperative that these guidelines are followed stringently.

Businesses found to be in violation of these protocols will be fined by the Inspectorate. Multiple offenses will and can lead to the closure of establishments.

