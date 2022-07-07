Zero Tolerance policy in effect for Saturday’s Jouvert Jump Up. | SMN NEWS

The Police Force of Sint Maarten would like to bring the following information to the community, in connection with the upcoming "Jouvert Jump Up".

This event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 9th, 2022.

The route is as follows: starting on Bush Road near the Carrefour supermarket, over Walter Nisbeth Road, over the Sucker Road, onto Arch Road, and finally ending on the Soualiga Road in front of the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Center.

Just like all events which are held during the Carnival Season this event calls for the entire community to come and enjoy themselves with family ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40823-zero-tolerance-policy-in-effect-for-saturday-s-jouvert-jump-up.html