Zr.Ms. Holland with a great drugs bust. | SMN NEWS

Marine ship Zr.Ms. Holland has detected a large amount of drugs in the Caribbean Sea

A patrol airplane from Coastguard Caribbean Region detected packages on the high seas containing suspected drugs. Zr.Ms. Holland sent her (FRISC) fast interceptor boat and the onboard helicopter of the American Coastguard to the area to search for the packages. A total amount of approximately 5.000 kilograms of drugs was lifted out of the sea.

The contraband stuff was handed over to the USA Coastguard and has in the meantime been destroyed.

Counter drugs operations

