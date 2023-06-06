“10th Annual Governor’s Symposium on the Orange Economy Speakers Announced” | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW:--- The Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency A.G. Baly, LL.M., today announced the speakers for the 10th Annual Governor’s symposium. The notable experts that will address the June 16th, 2023, event are:
- Dr. Keith Nurse, the President of the College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago. He is also the former Principal/CEO of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Saint Lucia. Dr. Nurse has worked as a Senior Economist and Advisor on Structural Policies and Innovation at the OECD Development Centre and is serving his third term as a …
