2022 St. Maarten Flavors raises over $ 12,000 for St. Maarten’s Culinary Talent Team to compete in Taste of the Caribbean in Miami in 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- With a symbolic St. Maarten Flavors check of US $ 12,233, National Culinary Team coach Renata de Weever was notified today of the total funds raised by the 2022 St. Maarten Flavors program, to enable a new team of St. Maarten’s culinary talent to participate in the prestigious “Taste of the Caribbean” competition in Miami in 2023.

The amount raised was announced today by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), in conjunction with main 2022 St. Maarten Flavors supporters, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), PDG Supplies and Rainforest Adventure …