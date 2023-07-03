2023-2024 Expedia campaign launching on June 30, following positive results of last year’s campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau will continue marketing campaigns with Expedia, which will be launching June 30, 2023, in the United States and Canada until March 31, 2024. Many travelers turn to OTAs (Online Travel Agents) throughout their purchasing journey for trip inspiration, planning, or booking. The objective of the campaign is to promote the destination to the United States and Canada markets with the aim to continue to inspire, engage, and convert travel consumers to book a trip to the island by leveraging Expedia’s extensive product portfolio. The marketing campaign …