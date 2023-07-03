2023-2024 Expedia campaign launching on June 30, following positive results of last year’s campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau will continue marketing campaigns with Expedia, which will be launching June 30, 2023, in the United States and Canada until March 31, 2024. Many travelers turn to OTAs (Online Travel Agents) throughout their purchasing journey for trip inspiration, planning, or booking. The objective of the campaign is to promote the destination to the United States and Canada markets with the aim to continue to inspire, engage, and convert travel consumers to book a trip to the island by leveraging Expedia’s extensive product portfolio. The marketing campaign …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43305-expeditious-handling-of-criminal-cases-better-in-recent-years.html
Santo Domingo:--- The Dominican Institute for Quality (INDOCAL) has announced the release of a Technical Standard for Medical Tourism, aimed at establishing quality criteria for the entire value chain of the sector. The standard aims to ensure the best...
SABA:--- Saba marked the start of the Commemoration Year of the Slavery Past on Saturday, July 1, with a well-attended Emancipation Day event with a number of speakers and a number of powerful performances. The event’s theme, ‘liberation through heali...
ORANJESTAD, ARUBA:--- Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA) today announced it has appointed Tyson Lopez as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as part of the Executive Board will spearhead the implementation of FPNA’s Multi-Ann...
ORANJESTAD, ARUBA:--- Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA) today announced it has appointed Tyson Lopez as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as part of the Executive Board will spearhead the implementation of FPNA’s Multi-Ann...
PHILIPBSURG:--- The Law Enforcement Council (the Council), in its report "Inspection lead time: the steering, prioritization, and monitoring of simple and complex criminal cases in Sint Maarten," found that the relevant judicial organizations, being th...
PHILIPBSURG:--- The Law Enforcement Council (the Council), in its report "Inspection lead time: the steering, prioritization, and monitoring of simple and complex criminal cases in Sint Maarten," found that the relevant judicial organizations, being th...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Adult Probation, Department of Family Guardianship, and Foster Families Central Unit of the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten, were honored to receive a visit from the esteemed Minister of Justice, Anna Richar...
