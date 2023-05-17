2nd District Business Basketball Tournament Culminates in Spectacular Finale with Motorworld Clinching Back-to-Back Championships. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXMNBA 2nd District Business Basketball Tournament reached its thrilling conclusion on Tuesday, May 16th, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with remarkable displays of talent, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit. After a series of intense matchups, Motorworld emerged as the undisputed champions, claiming the prestigious $1000 cash prize for the second consecutive tournament. The event also featured for the first time the exciting Hennessy All-Star Break, with Mason Aucoin taking home the crown in the highly anticipated 3-point contest, and Team Hennessy XO …