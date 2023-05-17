2nd District Business Basketball Tournament Culminates in Spectacular Finale with Motorworld Clinching Back-to-Back Championships. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXMNBA 2nd District Business Basketball Tournament reached its thrilling conclusion on Tuesday, May 16th, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with remarkable displays of talent, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit. After a series of intense matchups, Motorworld emerged as the undisputed champions, claiming the prestigious $1000 cash prize for the second consecutive tournament. The event also featured for the first time the exciting Hennessy All-Star Break, with Mason Aucoin taking home the crown in the highly anticipated 3-point contest, and Team Hennessy XO …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42975-2nd-district-business-basketball-tournament-culminates-in-spectacular-finale-with-motorworld-clinching-back-to-back-championships.html
Demolition of old Government Building to start today. | SMN NEWS
~ Plans are in place to secure the late Dr. Claude Wathey Statue. ~ PHILIPSBURG: ---- The Minister of VROMI confirmed on Wednesday that the demolition of the old government administration building is scheduled to start today, Wednesday. Doran said the...
PHILIPSBURG:--- In our 3rd month of NIA’s “Total Theater”, a social-emotional skills program through the Performing Arts, we are overwhelmed with the response received thus far. In March we launched an information session for parents and students, the ...
Police report of Friday the 12th of May until Monday the 15th of May...
Scheduled traffic check on St. Eustatius A scheduled traffic check was held on Saturday, the 13th of May, at about 6:30 p.m. on the Van Tonningenweg on Sint Eustatius. During the traffic check the following documents were inspected; a valid driver's l...
June 5 deadline for R4CR project submission approaching -US$750K available in grants for local...
PHILIPSBURG:--- R4CR recently reminded local civil society organizations (CSOs) that the deadline for submitting project proposals for Round-6 financing is quickly approaching. With a total of US$750K available in grants for post-hurricane Irma-r...
Big Live Nature Quiz—Winners in the Dutch Caribbean Free Online Nature...
On May 13th, 2023, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) hosted its Big Live Nature Quiz for residents of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten. A total of 164 individuals in teams consisting of 1-4 persons participated in ...
