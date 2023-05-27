34 year old man found dead in abandon building in Oyster Pond. | SMN NEWS

Marigot:--- A 34-year-old man who was reported missing since Wednesday was found dead in an abandoned building in Oyster Pond.

Reports from the relatives of Sheldon Le Blanc said in several Facebook and Whatsapp posts that he left home on Wednesday to go to the landfill in search of copper wire, however, the young father never returned home.

A recent post on Le Blanc’s page states he was found today Wednesday however showing no signs of life.

It has also been reported that Sheldon Le Blanc probably got electrocuted when he came into contact with a livewire in the abandoned building. It has …