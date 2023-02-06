3×3 Basketball Weekend – St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

St. Eustatius:---The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the St. Eustatius Basketball Committee for inviting us to participate in the 3x3 Basketball Weekend. The opportunity to come together and exchange ideas, as well as collaborate on ways to advance our sport, was invaluable.

The weekend consisted of a Coaching & Referee workshop on Friday February 3rd, U10, U14, and

U18 Clinics on Saturday, and finished Sunday with a U10, U14, and U18 3x3 Tournament The insights and perspectives shared by all attendees will help inform our decisions and drive our efforts to improve the sport for all players, coaches, referees, fans, and community. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to these important conversations and discuss the current challenges and opportunities facing the basketball community.

We would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the St. Eustatius Basketball Committee team and the Nederlandse Basketball Bond (NBB) in organizing the weekend event. Their attention to detail, commitment to excellence, and hospitality made the event a truly memorable experience.

Well, there Mr. Alex Ferdinand the president of the SXMNBA, and Ernan Tatem the treasurer of the St. Eustatius Basketball Committee received their Spelregelbewijs (Game rule certificate).

Once again, we thank the St. Eustatius Basketball Committee for the invitation and look forward to continued collaboration in the future.

You can contact the St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) via +1(721)520-2151 or email us at sxmnba@gmail.com and follower us on www.Facebook.com/sxmnba and www.Instagram.com/sxmnba

The next upcoming event is the 2nd District Business Basketball Tournament kicks off Sunday, May 7th, 2023 5 pm at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium.

