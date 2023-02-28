4995.95 KG of waste collected by the Nature Foundation since start of In-No-Plastic Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Since the beginning of the In-No-Plastic Project in February 2022 the Nature Foundation and its volunteers collected 3682.45kg of household waste off beaches and 1317.5kg of marine plastic litter off the sea floor. That is a total of 4995.95kg (11,014 lbs.) of garbage that shouldn’t have been there in the first place!

We calculated that a whopping 65% percent of debris we clean off beaches is plastic on average! The other 35% is a combination of glass, wood, metal, rubber, and other materials. For the underwater cleanups, the percentage of plastic pieces is 56.5%.

…