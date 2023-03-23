52 complete certifications as Facilitators of new parenting program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport and UNICEF in the Netherlands celebrate a key milestone in their partnership: 52 facilitators have been trained on positive parenting. The training is part of the new Positive Parenting Support Program (PPSP). A parenting program tailor-made for Sint Maarten has been a long-term goal and initiative led by the Department of Youth (MECYS) and implemented with technical support from UNICEF the Netherlands (UNICEF NL)

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, the Honorable drs. Rodolphe E. Samuel: “commended the …