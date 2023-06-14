5th consecutive year “- WIB Staff donates license plates to St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- For the fifth year in a row, the Staff of Windward Islands Bank generously donated their 2022 license plates to the St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation “ spray and neuter project”. WIB’s colleague (Ms.Suzannah Gitoroemakso) who is very fond of animals presented the staff license plates to the foundation’s representative ( Mrs. Kathy Deher). The St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation is a non-profit organization with dedicated volunteers and the support of local veterinarians working to make St. Maarten animal friendly.
