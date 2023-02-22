60-year Long Lease Agreement signed off with SZV. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran announced on Wednesday that he sat with the Director of SZV, Mr. Glen Carty where he signed off the notarial deed for the transfer of long-lease land to SZV for the construction of the new office building and community wellness unit in Cay Hill.

Also Present at the signing with Notary Boekhoudt were my colleague, Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, and SZV’s Chief Transition Officer, Mrs. Parveen Boertje.

The 60-year lease agreement between Government and SZV benefits both parties as the total land lease fees of just over 3 million …