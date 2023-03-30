600 women are screened in the AUC-Ministry of Public Health breast abnormalities project | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- This past weekend, the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, hosted another successful free breast and health screening event in Philipsburg.



More than a dozen AUC students under the supervision of clinical medicine fellows provided 35 women with general health assessments that includes family medical history, checking vital signs, calculating body/mass index, measuring waist circumference, visual acuity, blood glucose and …