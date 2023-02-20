A BETTA PLACE in collaboration with Angelique Romou present the 1st Women in Leadership Gala. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A BETTA PLACE Foundation collaborates with Angelique Romou to host the first-ever Women in Leadership Gala dinner. Angelique Romou elaborated “Women in Leadership in St. Maarten has evolved over the past decade at an impressive rate with women holding many top leadership positions in the community. From female Prime Ministers to the first Female Minister of Justice, female Presidents of Parliament, and CEOs – women in our community are breaking molds. Hence, the idea of incorporating more women empowerment initiatives, which aim to shed light on the movers and shakers in …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42434-nrpb-case-against-armand-meda-on-tuesday.html
PHILIPSBURG: --- The case brought against Armand Raphael Meda by NRPB will be heard in the Court of First Instance tomorrow Tuesday, February 21st, 2023.Meda a known politician that is seeking public office took monies from Qcredits and NRPB for invest...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Member of Parliament and Leader of the United People's UP Party MP Rolando Brison says he echoes the sentiment of so many who are tired of the continuous grandstanding by MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, who has been in government for so long ...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on February 20, 2023. The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The agenda p...
by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert CARICOM is no closer to solving regional air transportation issues. Another summit of government leaders done; another failure. It does not make a lick of sense to bring illiterates together in a summit to discuss the writings of...
