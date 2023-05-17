A delegation from Interpol recently paid a working visit to the Chief of Police on the island of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This visit marks a significant step toward strengthening international cooperation in law enforcement and combating transnational crime.

During the meetings that were held at the police station in Philipsburg, discussions were held on various topics, including information sharing, training programs, and joint operations.

The Chief of Police of Sint Maarten expressed gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed the commitment of the local law enforcement to work hand-in-hand with Interpol in tackling emerging challenges.

Interpol's presence on Sint Maarten reinforces the island's …