A Secondary School for Special Education in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Hon. Rodolphe Samuel would hereby like to inform the general public about the introduction of a Secondary School for Special Education at the Sint Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS).

This groundbreaking initiative aims to meet the unique needs of students with diverse learning abilities and create an inclusive and supportive environment for their educational journey. Minister Samuel is proud to announce this initiative as part of the ongoing commitment to ensuring that every student has access to quality education, …