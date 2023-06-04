AA, to keep second MIA flight in winter. | SMN NEWS

~Says SXM gateway performed well, gives thumbs up to proposed US Pre-Clearance~





PHILIPSBURG—American Airlines has confirmed that SXM's performance from all gateways the past year has been "very well" and disclosed plans to maintain its second Miami flight to St. Maarten in the winter as well as direct service from New York, Charlotte North Carolina and Philadelphia.



After the meeting, the general sentiment was that the destination's success, evidenced by 90 per cent and above load factors on most flights and around a 17 per cent increase in ticket sales over last year, must be protected …