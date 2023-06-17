Accident on Brouwers Road Results in Injuries and Arrest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On June 16th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, central Dispatch received several calls about an accident that occurred on Brouwers Road between a blue Hyundai Santa Fe and a white Hyundai Accent. The incident took place near the corner of Harold Jack, involving two vehicles traveling in opposite directions.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the Traffic Department of the KPSM, the driver of the Santa Fe was heading towards the Kruithoff roundabout on Brouwers Road. Simultaneously, the driver of the white Accent was driving in the opposite heading towards …