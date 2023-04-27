Act Now by Keeping Mosquitoes from Breeding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- In order to keep mosquito-borne diseases at bay, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) calls residents to action to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.



Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half-inch of water. This is not a lot of water, and plant saucers are one of those unassuming places that can gather a small amount and still be a huge breeding site for your backyard mosquito.



Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are unfortunately man-made.

…