Actions taken to alleviate strong paint scent inside the Terminal. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- Following several complaints from employees, travelers, and other stakeholders regarding the strong scent of the intumescent paint being used in the Terminal Building, the management of PJIAE and contractor, Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP), met earlier this week to discuss measures to help alleviate the strong scent.

After a careful review, adjustments were immediately made to the work hours by BNIP staff, and the methods used. The latter includes more frequent opening of the windows and doors, and increased use of exhaust fans, to help reduce the strong odor. A …