Ad Hoc Committee Electoral Reform (AHCER) to discuss the proposed amendment to the Kiesbesluit. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ad Hoc Committee Electoral Reform of Parliament will meet on February 21, 2023.



The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on IS/011 and IS/109 and the positions of each faction in Parliament regarding the proposed amendment to the Kiesbesluit (IS/359/2022-2023 dated January 17, 2023)

Member of Parliament, M.D. Gumbs requested this meeting.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary …