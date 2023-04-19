Ad Hoc Committee Electoral Reform (AHCER) to meet on Thursday for a presentation on governmental structures, electoral systems, and their constitutionality | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ad Hoc Committee Electoral Reform of Parliament will meet on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



The Committee meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Mr. Julio Romney will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on governmental structures, electoral systems, and their constitutionality (IS/559/2022-2023 dated March 10, 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the …