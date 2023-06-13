Advice to assist Saba with permits, inspection and enforcement. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Inspection for the Environment, Nature and Transport (ILT) has analyzed the situation with regard to policy, permits, inspection, and enforcement on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The findings and advice were sent to Parliament on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

Key finding is that the three public entities struggle with these themes and that assistance could be organized by specialized environmental protection agencies from European Netherlands. Now that the research has been presented, a formal reaction by State Secretary of Infrastructure and Water Management Vivianne Heijnen …