Africans Rescued from capsized Boat Off St. Kitts. | SMN NEWS

~32, onboard, 16 rescued, 3 dead while the search continues for missing.~

Basseterre St Kitts:--- About half the number of people on board a vessel that capsized southeast of St. Kitts were rescued, according to information received from the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard.

In a press conference held on 28th March, Lt. Col. Anthony Comrie, Commander of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force Coast Guard Unit provided an update on the situation, including the number of persons rescued and bodies recovered.

“Sixteen persons were rescued, two were Antiguans, 14 are from Camroon while the identity and …