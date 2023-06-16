After 25 years of faithful service to the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten, Jan Beaujon has retired from the organization’s Board of Directors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Mr. Beaujon joined the board shortly after the founding of the foundation in 1997. Following the sudden passing of Mr. Joe Vliegen in 2000, who was one of the founding fathers of the organization, Mr. Beaujon took on the post of Chairman.

With a long career within the banking world and private sector, the Nature Foundation has prospered from Jan Beaujon’s financial background and leadership in guiding the organization to carry out its commitment to conservation, management, and education regarding the natural resources and environment of Sint Maarten. Further, his perception …