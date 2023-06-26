All Access TV St. Maarten broadcast live from the St. Kitts Music Festival | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- All Access TV St. Maarten attended the 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival, held from June 22 to June 25, 2023, on the island of St. Kitts. The annual event was a significant cultural and economic development for the country and attracted a diverse range of attendees from all over the world. The festival showcased a variety of musical genres, including reggae, dancehall, soca, and R&B, and featured iconic acts such as Grammy-nominated Gramps Morgan, Air Supply, and Burna Boy.

The All Access TV St. Maarten team had the opportunity to interview Gramps Morgan, who …