All hands-on deck to regulate Justice workers payment. | SMN NEWS

~ Procedures and proper channels have to be followed in order for payments to be made. ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Justice Minister Anna Richardson said on Wednesday in response to questions posed by SMN News regarding payments that have to be made to the justice workers based on the recent decision taken by the Council of Ministers.

Richardson was asked if the Ministry would be able to make the first payment by Friday, April 22nd, 2023, to avoid having the justice workers return to their “go slow” actions. In response to the question, the Minister said that the civil servants at the Ministry of …