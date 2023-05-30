Alpha team arrested one suspect with various devices that are believed to be intended for skimming. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On the 27th of May 2023, the collaborative efforts of the Alpha Team, consisting of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard, led to a significant interception and subsequent arrest of a Bulgarian national suspected of involvement in skimming activities.

The suspect, identified as B.R.M (22), was apprehended by members of the Alpha Team upon his attempted entry onto the island with various devices that are believed to be intended for skimming purposes. Following the arrest, the suspect was …