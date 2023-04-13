Anti-littering signage placed by EPIC, R4CR, and community partners. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the next few weeks, anti-littering signage will be placed in ten neighborhoods on Sint Maarten by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC), assisted by community partners, and funded by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR).

Yesterday, the first signs and a bin were placed alongside Maho Beach. This was done in collaboration with community police officer John Boyrard, who had reached out to EPIC and Princess Juliana International Airport after noticing that the area and beach are often littered. “I wanted to do my part in helping to keep Sint Maarten …