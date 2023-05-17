Appeal Court rules in favor of Country and Kingdom in the Cactus Tree “Captain Oliver’s case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The court of appeal ruled in favor of the country St. Maarten and the Kingdom on Wednesday when the verdict was rendered.

Cactus Tree “Captain Olivers Restaurant and Marina submitted an appeal against the verdict rendered by the court of first instance on November 24th, 2020.

The attorneys representing Cactus Tree submitted six points of contention as their ground for appeal all of which were rejected by the appellate court.

In its ruling, the court made clear that Captain Olivers Restaurant and Marina is located in a disputed area and that safety and security take …