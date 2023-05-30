Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop scheduled for June 1, 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- One of the first legal steps that is needed before leaving the island to study in the United States or Canada is to have a student visa or study permit. For some students, this is a simple process while for others it can be a challenge.

Consequently, to help students with this process, The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs is hosting a workshop entitled, “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Permit” on June 1, 2023. This free workshop will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the Government …