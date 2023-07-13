Approved 2022 Year Report reconfirms Saba’s strong financial management. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Island Council on Thursday, July 13, approved the 2022 Year Report and the first 2023 budget amendment of the Public Entity Saba. During the Central Committee meeting one day before, Commissioner of Finance Bruce Zagers provided some background information.

Saba was again able to achieve an unqualified audit opinion on the financial statements as well as an unqualified audit opinion of the financial compliance of the income and expenses from independent auditor EY. “These achievements once again signify that strong financial management remains one of the fundamental governing …