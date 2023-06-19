APS achieves clean Audit Report on 2022 Financial Statements. | SMN NEWS

~APS demonstrates compliance and stability despite challenge international market conditions~
PHILIPSBURG:--- Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) is pleased to announce the publication of its Financial Statements for the year 2022. The statements provide a comprehensive overview of APS's financial performance. APS has received a clean audit report from independent auditor Grant Thornton Sint Maarten in a significant milestone. This recognition affirms that the financial statements accurately reflect APS’s financial position and are devoid of material misstatements.
