APS achieves clean Audit Report on 2022 Financial Statements. | SMN NEWS

~APS demonstrates compliance and stability despite challenge international market conditions~

tacklingirion19062023PHILIPSBURG:--- Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) is pleased to announce the publication of its Financial Statements for the year 2022. The statements provide a comprehensive overview of APS's financial performance. APS has received a clean audit report from independent auditor Grant Thornton Sint Maarten in a significant milestone. This recognition affirms that the financial statements accurately reflect APS’s financial position and are devoid of material misstatements.

‘This is the …

