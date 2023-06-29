APS appoints The Curaçao Financial Group as manager local investments. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) has appointed The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (cfg) as fiduciary manager of its local investment portfolio. This means that cfg has effectively assumed the managerial duties as per the 1st of May 2023.

The local investment portfolio contributes to the mission of APS: a future-proof pension fund, which invests in and on behalf of the pensioners and participants. APS believes that the decision to join forces with cfg, along with updated governance and goals, will enhance a targeted effort and add value to APS as a shareholder.

…