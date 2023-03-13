APS reacts to Mary’s Fancy Plantation Fire. | SMN NEWS

Cay Hill:--- Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS)

is saddened to hear about the fire that broke out yesterday evening, March 12, 2023, at our property located in Mary’s Fancy. Based on the initial assessment, the damage is limited to one of the buildings. Fortunately, the rest of the monuments are still intact. We are grateful to the first responders for their swift response and action.

APS is currently assessing the damages, and we are awaiting the official report from the Fire Department. At this time, we cannot make any further statements until we have finalized our own …