Armed Robber Wanted for Jewelry Store Robberies Arrested in Cole Bay | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Detectives of the S.U.R. together with several patrol units arrested a wanted suspect in connection with several jewelry store robberies on the island. The suspect, with the initials M.K.D.J.A, was apprehended in the Cole Bay area on April 12th, 2023 at about 4.00 pm. A warrant had been issued for his arrest following an investigation into the robberies.

The suspect was brought to the police station and is currently in custody pending further investigation. The vehicle that the suspect was driving at the time of his arrest was also confiscated.

According to the ongoing …