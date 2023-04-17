Arrest in Dominican Republic in Themis Investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday 14 April 2023, suspect U.L.W. was arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Public Prosecutor's Office Curaçao has requested the extradition of U.L.W. in the large-scale Themis investigation. The Themis investigation is being executed by a joint investigation team consisting of members of the Criminal Investigation Team (RST) and members of the police forces of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Aruba, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. U.L.W. is suspected among other things of participating in the organization 'No Limit …