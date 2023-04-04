Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands agree to Mutual Regulation for cooperation on reforms. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE, the Netherlands:--- With the signatures of the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten and the state secretary of Kingdom Relations under a new Mutual Regulation, the legal basis has been laid for sustainable cooperation for public sector reforms in the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom. Besides financial, economic, and social reforms, it also covers reforms in other areas, such as education, healthcare, and strengthening the rule of law.

For the past two years, the reforms have been implemented based on the country packages of the Caribbean countries. The aim …