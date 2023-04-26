Ban on Single-Use Plastic to begin with border control. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honourable Arthur H.L. Lambriex, announced this week that his Ministry would begin implementing the Single-Use Plastic ban passed by Parliament in June 2022, with controls at the point of import.

"If we stop the imports, then we prevent anyone from using them," said Minister Lambriex.

The Minister issued a release issued Tuesday, explaining that as the new Minister in the seat now and assigned to enforce this ban, "I am informing the community and business owners how we intend to do so …