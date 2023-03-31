Be Aware… Connect With Care: What Parents Should Know About Internet Safety | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing an interactive and informative workshop entitled “Be Aware, Connect with Care: What Parents Should Know About Internet Safety.”

This presentation will help persons to “think before they click,” and educate and empower parents, teachers, and the public via an open discussion on the benefits and consequences of internet use amongst youth and how it impacts the individual and family.

The general public, especially parents of primary and secondary …