Be the village foster a child. | SMN NEWS

The Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten/Stichting Justitiele Inrichtingen Sint Maarten (SJIS) is pleased to announce the official launching of the awareness and recruitment campaign Foster Care Month 2023, on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, in the Government Administration Building, under the theme “Be the village foster a child.”



During the month there will be various activities and opportunities where people can register to be mentors, foster parents, donors, or volunteers. It’s time to acknowledge that each of us can contribute to improving the lives of children and teens in foster …