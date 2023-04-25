Belair Beach Hotel Leads The Way & Inspires Staff Through Roy Cotton, Jr.’s I ‘nSPIRE Global Movement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- According to Forbes, “94% of workers are stressed.” In addition, The American Institute of Stress reports that changes in the economy and increased financial concerns translate into pressure at work.

The American Institute of Stress also states, “Stress due to work, if left untreated, can cause serious mental health problems for employees. There’s a financial burden, too; stress can lead to serious drops in productivity and end up costing a huge amount for both private companies and governments.”

Our sweet St. Martin land, the Caribbean region, and many …