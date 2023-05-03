BES Islands Police Report. | SMN NEWS

Fight leads to an arrest (SABA)

In the evening hours on Sunday, April 30, a 29-year-old woman with the initials J.T.L. was arrested for violating the BES Arms Act and violently resisting an officer of the law. The suspect was involved in a brawl in English Quarter on Saba.

Stabbing (STATIA)

A stabbing occurred in the morning at around 10:20 a.m. at a supermarket on St. Eustatius. A man had injured a young man's hand and head with a Stanley knife. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment. A little later, the suspect, a 24-year-old man with the initials D.C.J.A. …