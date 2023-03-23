Better Health in focus, as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine hosts Community Action Day 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) will host its annual Community Action Day on Saturday, March 25th, partnering with a variety of community-based outreach organizations to deliver health services to a wide cross-section of St. Maarten’s most vulnerable citizens including children and the elderly.

The focus at the Larmanie Community Center from 10 AM to 3 PM, will be NCD (non-communicable disease) prevention, as Senior Citizens from the CPS, Home Away Program benefit from diabetes knowledge sessions, health screenings, and physical …