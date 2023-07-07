BGNAA meets with SZV. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG--- On May 26, members of the Association of Pensioners of the former Netherlands Antilles and Aruba (BGNAA) visited St. Maarten from the Netherlands. They met with SZV Social & Health Insurances representatives, Mr. Elton Felisie - Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Renatto Rodriguez - Manager of Pension & Cessantia. As part of SZV’s commitment to strengthen stakeholder relations and information exchange, BGNAA was briefed on current affairs regarding access to SZV pension benefits and service provisions for SZV pensioners residing in the Netherlands. Topics of discussion …