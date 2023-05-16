Big Live Nature Quiz—Winners in the Dutch Caribbean Free Online Nature Game. | SMN NEWS

On May 13th, 2023, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) hosted its Big Live Nature Quiz for residents of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten. A total of 164 individuals in teams consisting of 1-4 persons participated in the online, live, and interactive quiz. After many exciting and thrilling nature question rounds, a team on Saba won a sailing trip.

