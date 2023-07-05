Bird guide training successfully certifies 11 participants on island. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten’s first bird guide training course was successfully held in April, thanks to a collaboration between the Nature Foundation, BirdsCaribbean, and Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR). The five-day course took place in class and on the field, as eleven participants were certified as bird guides through the Nature Foundation.



The training was led by naturalist Binkie van Es, a certified BirdsCaribbean trail guide and the coordinator of the island’s BirdSleuth program, an initiative out of Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology. During the …